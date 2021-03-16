Listen to Squid’s hypnotic new single ‘Paddling’

Squid have shared a new track called ‘Paddling’ – you can listen to it below.
Premiering on BBC Radio 1 tonight (March 16), the song is the second taste of the Brighton band’s forthcoming debut album ‘Bright Green Field’, which will arrive May 7 via Warp Records.
The six-minute ‘Paddling’ is built around a drum machine loop and pulsing synth line, and was written from two different perspectives “about the dichotomy between simple pleasures and decadent consumerism”.
“Recounting a familiar scene from Wind In The Willows, the song reminds us that although we are humans, we are ultimately animals that are driven by both modern and primal instincts, leading to vanity and machismo around us in the everyday,” Squid said.
Speaking of the Dan Carey-produced ‘Bright Green Field’, drummer/lead vocalist Ollie Judge explained: “The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous projects were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this project is darker and more concerned with place – the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”
Squid will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of the record this September/October, having previously postponed some of those shows due to the coronavirus crisis.
Check out the full list of dates below:
September
7 – Concorde 2, Brighton
9 – Marble Factory, Bristol
10 – Albert Hall, Manchester
23 – Printworks, London
24 – The Crossing, Birmingham
25 – Rock City, Nottingham
27 – NUSU, Newcastle
28 – SW3, Glasgow
29 – Empire, Belfast
30 – Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland
October
3 – Tramshed, Cardiff
4 – 1865, Southampton
5 – The Phoenix, Exeter