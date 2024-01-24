Listen to Squid’s tense new single ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’

Squid have released their tense new single ‘Fugue (Bin Song)’ – listen below.
An outtake from their second LP ‘O Monolith’, ‘Fugue’ dives into drummer/vocalist Ollie Judge’s interest in animism by imagining a bin coming to life: “Animism, I’m in your grip / You help me make sense of all this / I see the surface every day / Animated alive through yellow spray.”
On their social media, Squid wrote: “Bin Song is now out of the bin! Some of you might remember this song that was called Fugue from our live set over the last few years, was a pretty permanent fixture for a long while!
“This track never made it onto O Monolith but is taken from a session with Dan Carey at Real World in Spring 2022 + thanks to John McEntire for adding some magic.”
NME reviewed ‘O Monolith’ back in June, where we said in a four-star review: “If Squid can make daring, experimental music sound as fun as this, then they will take some stopping.”
Squid are due to depart on a US tour with Water From Your Eyes as support acts. Find all dates below and see here for remaining tickets:
Squid’s 2024 US tour dates are:
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Austin, TX, The Parish
3 – Dallas, TX, Dada
5 – Nashville, TN, Basement East
6 – Atlanta, GA, Terminal West
8 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
9 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
15 – Montreal, QC, SAT
16 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre
18 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
19 – Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line
23 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
24 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
25 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
27 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom
29 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
MARCH 2024
1 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco