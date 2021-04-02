Listen to St. Vincent’s psychedelic new song ‘The Melting Of The Sun’

St. Vincent has shared a second preview of new album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – watch the trippy video for ‘The Melting Of The Sun’ below.

The new album out on May 14 via Loma Vista, was previously previewed by first single ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’.

Now, ahead of her performance on Saturday Night Live tomorrow (April 3), Clark has shared a psychedelic new song, complete with a video that sees her animated as a shining sun on the horizon of an abstract ocean.

Watch the video for ‘The Melting Of The Sun’ below.

‘Daddy’s Home’ is the follow up to St. Vincent’s 2017 album, ‘Masseduction’, and will be her sixth studio album.

Speaking to NME around the release of ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, Clark explained that the LP was inspired by her father’s release from prison for white-collar crime, as well as his vinyl collection from the ’70s.

“One of the things about ‘Daddy’s Home’ is that there is a literal and autobiographical element to it, but also I’m daddy now!” Clark said. “I have shit to do, I have responsibilities and this world that I’ve created.

“I always think of the Picasso quote: ‘Art is a lie that makes us realise the truth’. These stories are things that I’ve lived and ways that I feel. It’s hard for me to parcel out what is what. I just make the world. I don’t think too much about compartmentalising it.”

Clark also recently explained that she was “dead set” on creating a “heavy record” as the follow-up to ‘Masseduction’. “Like just heavy the whole time – like, ‘Hey kids, you like Tool? Well, you’ll love the St. Vincent record’, you know?” she said.

She went on to say that after going “down a road with that” original idea, she ultimately felt like she “didn’t have anything to say there”.