Listen to Stand Atlantic’s explosive new single ‘Hair Out’

Stand Atlantic have shared their second track of the year, releasing the explosive new single ‘Hair Out’.

The cut is a punchy message to online trolls, as frontwoman Bonnie Fraser explained on Instagram. “This song is about plebs on the internet – so keep ur wrong opinions to urself hun,” she wrote.

‘Hair Out’ arrives alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Sarah Eiseman. It features clips of the band performing the track in a warehouse, with fish-eye footage complimenting the grungy feel of the song. Check it out below:

It’s another taste of the band’s forthcoming third album ‘F.E.A.R.’ (‘Fuck Everything And Run’), which is due out on May 6 via Hopeless Records.

Speaking of the album in a press statement, Fraser described it as “a ‘fuck you’ to the conventional bullshit Hollywood-style story that musicians tell you fell out of their ass.”

“If you think I am a creative or a visionary, I am not. I refuse to be immortalised as anything other than a collection of erratic, irrational, and oxygen-starved emotions I wrote on a page just to be able to breathe,” she added.

The band kicked off the year with ‘Pity Party’, a collaboration with American artist Royal & The Serpent. In 2021, they also released ‘Deathwish’ with Nothing,Nowhere, and ‘Molotov [OK]’, both of which are also set to appear on the forthcoming record.

‘F.E.A.R.’ will mark the band’s first full-length release since 2020’s ‘Pink Elephant’, which received four stars in an NME review.

“Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new,” NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote.