Listen to Stellie’s hazy new single ‘How Do We Look So Good?’

Adelaide artist Stellie has released a brand-new single titled ‘How Do We Look So Good?’. Listen to it below.

In a press release, Stellie said that the song “is about feeling guilty for not really feeling guilty at all”. She added, “I wanted this track to generate a sense of nostalgia. Kind of like a dreary, hazy dream that you don’t ever want to wake up from.” Check it out here.

Advertisement

‘How Do We Look So Good?’ arrives ahead of Stellie’s upcoming shows on the east coast later this month, where she’ll be supporting The Vanns on their ‘Red Eye’ tour. The trek kicks off March 20 and will take them through Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Stellie’s new release is the follow-up to last year’s breakout single, ‘Love Me First’, which has since received over 700,000 streams on Spotify alone. She had also released the songs ‘Let’s Forget We Were In Love’ last year and ‘Cry Baby’ in 2018.

Last month, Stellie performed at Brisbane’s Mountain Goat Crawl and also opened for Cub Sport at their sold-out Adelaide show. More recently, she made an appearance at WOMAD in Adelaide.

‘How Do We Look So Good?’ is out now via The Orchard.

Stellie’s upcoming tour dates with The Vanns are:

Melbourne, Howler (March 20)

Sunshine Coast, Sol Bar (27)

Brisbane, Crowbar (28)

Melbourne, Howler (April 9)