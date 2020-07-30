Listen to Sufjan Stevens on Mina Tindle’s new track, ‘Give A Little Love’

Mina Tindle – the project of French singer-songwriter Pauline De Lassus – has released a collaborative single with Sufjan Stevens, ‘Give A Little Love’.

The new track is lifted from Tindle’s forthcoming album, ‘Sister’, due for release October 9. The track also comes with an accompanying music video, which features dancer Moira Cappilli.

Watch the clip for ‘Give A Little Love’ below:

“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens’ music,” De Lassus said in a statement on the collaboration.

“His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

In addition to her solo career, Mina Tindle is known for her collaboration with The National, having featured on the track ‘Oblivions’ from their latest album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘. She has also performed this track live with the band.

Sufjan Stevens has released two songs this month, the 12-minute epic ‘America’ and its B-side, ‘My Rajneesh’. Both tracks will feature on Steven’s forthcoming LP, ‘The Ascension’, set for release September 25 through Asthmatic Kitty.