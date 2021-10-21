Listen to Sycco and Alice Ivy team up on new single ‘Weakness’

Alice Ivy and Sycco have teamed up on new single ‘Weakness’, born from remote studio sessions over the past year.

The upbeat cut features Brisbane-based Sycco’s vocals and Melbourne’s Ivy on production. It’s layered with hints of vintage disco, funky percussion and a bassline courtesy of Nick Movshon, who’s worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson.

It arrives alongside an accompanying music video directed by Dom Gould, in which the two artists can be seen performing in different studios, a neon-drenched limousine and a room of diners. Watch it below.

Ivy has been teasing the track’s release since October 8, sharing snippets of its sound and exchanges with collaborators Sycco and Movshon.

“when it’s lacking a little low end, you make friends with the guy who played on Amy Winehouse’s records (obviously),” she captioned a screenshotted message from the New York funk artist, in which he says “Great track, super fun to do!”.

It’s Ivy’s second collaboration of the year, having teamed up with Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq for ‘Someone Stranger’ back in July. The producer’s latest album ‘Don’t Sleep’ arrived in 2020, which NME described as “an array of blissed-out beats, booming bass and boutique brilliance”.

Sycco released her debut EP ‘Sycco’s First EP’ earlier this year, featuring cuts ‘Dribble’, ‘Germs’, ‘My Ways‘ and ‘Time’s Up’.