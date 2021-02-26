Listen to Sycco’s punchy new single ‘My Ways’

Brisbane artist Sycco has made her return today, sharing her first single of 2021, ‘My Ways’.

Written during a Zoom session with producer and co-writer Jeff Hazin, the song is punchy but still maintains those soaring hooks that fans have come to expect from Sycco – real name Sarah McLeod.

Coinciding with the release of the song, Sycco has matched its energy with a colourful, neon-lit music video, directed by Summer King and Madeline Randall.

Watch the video for ‘My Ways’ below:

“Jeff and I met on Zoom during lockdown in 2020 and it was my first ever Zoom session so I had no idea what to expect,” Sycco said of the song’s creation in a press statement.

“Jeff and I instantly clicked and it all came together super fast. ‘My Ways’ is all about losing track of days, getting caught up in your monkey brain and wanting out of it. This song definitely encapsulates my lockdown.”

The release of ‘My Ways’ comes shortly after Sycco made her debut in triple j’s Hottest 100, with previous single ‘Dribble‘ coming in at #29 on the 2020 countdown.

Earlier this month, she announced her first run of headline shows for the year with a forthcoming tour of Australia’s east coast. In addition, she’s also been named as one of the many Australian acts added to SXSW’s virtual 2021 lineup.