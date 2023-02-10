Listen to Taylor Swift’s new remix of ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift has today (February 10) shared a remix of her ‘Midnights’ single ‘Lavender Haze’.

The remix comes courtesy of German producer Felix Jaehn, known for his 2014 remix of the Omi song ‘Cheerleader’. Jaehn speeds up the tempo of the original, adding to it a tropical house beat to the pre-chorus and distorted vocals on the hook. Listen to the ‘Lavender Haze’ remix below.

The remix comes just weeks after Swift released the music video for ‘Lavender Haze’, which saw the singer pay homage to the titular colour with multiple purple-hued settings. The video was directed by the pop star herself, and starred transgender activist and actor Laith Ashley De La Cruz as Swift’s love interest.

It marked the third ‘Midnights’ track to receive a video, following clips for ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Bejeweled’ last year. The latter video, also directed by Swift, featured cameos from the likes of Laura Dern, the Haim sisters and ‘Midnights’ producer Jack Antinoff, as well as makeup artist Pat McGrath and model Dita Von Teese.

Swift explained the meaning of ‘Lavender Haze’ in a social media post last year. “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” she said. “I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love.”

Last November, Swift shared two remixes of ‘Anti-Hero’, each produced by Kungs and Jayda G. Prior to that, Swift released another version of ‘Anti Hero’ featuring Bleachers, which was made available to download for just one day. Elsewhere, Greg Gillis of Girl Talk remixed the track by combining it with ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, and fans offered another version which enlisted vocals from the Nintendo character, Mario.

‘Midnights’ became the fastest-selling record of 2022 upon its release in October, and earned a four-star review from NME. “The pop titan’s tenth record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds,” the review read.