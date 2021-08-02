The Killers have shared another trailer featuring a snippet of new music for their imminent seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’.

As announced last month, Brandon Flowers and co. will release their new record and follow-up to 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ next week (August 13).

Last week (July 26) the band shared a first teaser of the new record. The clip shows a car driving through the city of Eureka in Juab County, Utah and captures snapshots of buildings in disrepair, oil rigs, graves and open roads.

In the new video, which is soundtracked by a harmonica-filled snippet of new music seemingly set to feature on ‘Pressure Machine’, the song is loaded up in a jukebox before the band stride out of a bar carrying their guitars.

Watch the new trailer below:

The new record from the Las Vegas band will arrive via EMI and was created after they found themselves with unexpected downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything came to this grinding halt,” said frontman Brandon Flowers. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The record is also set to be one of The Killers’ most personal offerings to date, with Flowers explaining how it was inspired by his experiences of growing up in the sleepy town of Nephi, Utah.

Elsewhere, the band’s touring guitarist Dave Keuning recently admitted they have also made a “good start” on their eighth album. Watch the returning guitarist’s In Conversation video interview with NME above.

Flowers, meanwhile, previously told NME that the second record “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’.