Listen to Teenage Dads’ new single ‘Hey, Diego’

Teenage Dads have shared ‘Hey, Diego’, their third single for 2022.

In a press release, the band explained that their latest track was inspired by the Nickelodeon children’s show Go, Diego, Go! (itself a spin-off of Dora The Explorer), describing the titular Diego as “the friend that everyone needs” and “a reminder that it is okay to be weird, to be different, to do things your own way”.

On how that relates to their own song, the band continued: “Diego is almost mythical in this song, saving us from a boring world with rules and norms and bringing us back to reality where it’s OK to be human.”

Have a listen to ‘Hey, Diego’ below:

‘Hey, Diego’ follows on from the release of ‘Exit Sign’ in March and ‘Teddy’ in July. The string of tracks come off the back of Teenage Dads’ ‘Club Echo’ EP, which arrived last November and featured singles like ‘Cheerleader’ and ‘Piano Girl’.

The band will tour the east coast in March, playing shows with Noah Dillon and Hallie in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. See more details on those here.