Listen to Teenage Fanclub’s wistful new song ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’

Teenage Fanclub have shared ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’, a new single taken from the Scottish indie stalwarts’ forthcoming album ‘Endless Arcade’.
It marks the third song fans have heard thus far from the the record, which the band announced back in November alongside lead single ‘Home’ and followed by ‘I’m More Inclined’.
Frontman Norman Blake said of the new track: “This is something of a rarity for Teenage Fanclub – a song in waltz time!”
Listen to ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’ below:
In January, the band announced they had to postpone the release of ‘Endless Arcade’ from March 5 to April 30, citing only “circumstances beyond [their] control”.
In addition, they postponed their UK and European album launch tour. The run of dates will now kick off with five dates in September 2021. It will then recommence in April and May of 2022 – get tickets here.
Original tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates – see new dates and venues below:
‘Endless Arcade’, Teenage Fanclub’s eleventh studio album, will mark their first without founding bassist Gerard Love, who quit the band in 2018 after nearly three decades. It will also be the first to feature Euros Childs from Welsh alt-rock heroes Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, who joined Teenage Fanclub the same year.
“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” commented the band’s Raymond McGinley in a statement upon the album’s announcement last year.
“When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”
Teenage Fanclub’s rescheduled ‘Endless Arcade’ tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER 2021
Tuesday 7 – Manchester, Academy 2
Wednesday 8 – London, Forum
Tuesday 14 – Edinburgh, User Hall
Wednesday 15 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
Thursday 16 – Glasgow, Barrowland
APRIL 2022
Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill
Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s
Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City
Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute
Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia
Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk
Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall
Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy
Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik
Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan
Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust
Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater
Friday 29 – Dusseldorf, Zakk
MAY 2022
Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom
Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache
Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne
Thursday 5 – Nantes, Stereolux
Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106
Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaite Lyrique
Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar
Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling