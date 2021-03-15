Listen to Teenage Fanclub’s wistful new song ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’

Teenage Fanclub have shared ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’, a new single taken from the Scottish indie stalwarts’ forthcoming album ‘Endless Arcade’.

It marks the third song fans have heard thus far from the the record, which the band announced back in November alongside lead single ‘Home’ and followed by ‘I’m More Inclined’.

Frontman Norman Blake said of the new track: “This is something of a rarity for Teenage Fanclub – a song in waltz time!”

Listen to ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’ below:

In January, the band announced they had to postpone the release of ‘Endless Arcade’ from March 5 to April 30, citing only “circumstances beyond [their] control”.

In addition, they postponed their UK and European album launch tour. The run of dates will now kick off with five dates in September 2021. It will then recommence in April and May of 2022 – get tickets here.

Original tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates – see new dates and venues below:

‘Endless Arcade’, Teenage Fanclub’s eleventh studio album, will mark their first without founding bassist Gerard Love, who quit the band in 2018 after nearly three decades. It will also be the first to feature Euros Childs from Welsh alt-rock heroes Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, who joined Teenage Fanclub the same year.

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” commented the band’s Raymond McGinley in a statement upon the album’s announcement last year.

“When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

Teenage Fanclub’s rescheduled ‘Endless Arcade’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER 2021

Tuesday 7 – Manchester, Academy 2

Wednesday 8 – London, Forum

Tuesday 14 – Edinburgh, User Hall

Wednesday 15 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Thursday 16 – Glasgow, Barrowland

APRIL 2022

Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s

Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute

Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia

Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk

Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy

Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik

Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan

Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust

Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

Friday 29 – Dusseldorf, Zakk

MAY 2022

Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom

Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache

Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne

Thursday 5 – Nantes, Stereolux

Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106

Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaite Lyrique

Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar

Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling