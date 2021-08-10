Listen to Teether and Kuya Neil’s new song ‘Theory’

After teaming up for collaborative EP ‘God of Surprises’ earlier this year, rapper Teether and producer Kuya Neil have shared a new single titled ‘Theory’.

The menacing new cut, which arrives alongside news the duo have signed to Chapter Music, is anchored by dark bass synths and pummelling electronic beats.

“Wrote it down in lieu of talking / I was fighting with some monsters,” Teether raps on one of the track’s introspective verses.

Listen to ‘Theory’ below:

Teether has had a prolific 12 months. Last year, the rapper released album ‘Desert Visuals’, a 16-track, collaboration-heavy affair. A music video for ‘Sleep Debt’ featuring Bayang (former lead vocalist for now-defunct metal outfit Dispossessed) was also released.

Since then, the rapper has released a string of singles, including Agung Mango collaboration ‘Osedax’, ‘Dart Thief’ and ‘Lifeblood’.

Back in April, Teether’s project Too Birds – alongside fellow rapper Realname and producer Mr. Society – released their second album, ‘Melbourne 2’, preceded by singles like ‘Monstera Heaven’.

Kuya Neil, meanwhile, has released music as part of sprawling New Zealand rap ensemble Fanau Spa. He’s also collaborated with Melbourne underground acts like Papaphilia and Various Asses.

Thus far this year, Chapter Music have released records like The Goon Sax‘s ‘Mirror II’ and Geoffrey O’Connor‘s duets album ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’, which arrived last week.