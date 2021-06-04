Listen to Thandi Phoenix’s flirtatious new single ‘Overdrive’

Sydney/Eora-based pop artist Thandi Phoenix has lifted the lid on her techno-infused new single, ‘Overdrive’.

The track marks a new direction for the singer-songwriter, trading the bright and effervescent instrumentation of her past releases for deep, driving club beats.

Take a listen to ‘Overdrive’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Phoenix described ‘Overdrive’ as “a playful song about seduction, desire [and] temptation. The all-consuming kind of attraction that just takes over and has you acting in ways you thought you wouldn’t”.

Riding hot on the heels of her February single, ‘Count Me Out’, the new track was co-written and produced by storied electropop artist Paul Mac, with additional input in the writing stage from fellow up-and-comer Handsome.

“It was a really fun day in the studio writing this one with Paul Mac [and] Handsome,” Phoenix said.

“I’ve been a fan of Paul’s since [high school] so it was always a dream to finally work with him and I love the hypnotic dance track we created.”

Advertisement

Phoenix released her eponymous debut EP in November of 2019, which followed a whirlwind stint of touring alongside acts like Rudimental, Vera Blue and Tinashe, as well as a performance for triple j’s Like A Version series, where she covered the Portishead classic ‘Glory Box’.