Listen to Thandi Phoenix’s new single, ‘Count Me Out’

Sydney singer-songwriter Thandi Phoenix has returned after almost two years today with the release of her new single, ‘Count Me Out’.

Marking Phoenix’s first bout of music since the release of her self-titled debut EP in 2019, ‘Count Me Out’ was produced by fellow Sydneysider Milan Ring. Milan Ring herself hasn’t dropped her own music since early 2020, with her two singles ‘Switch Off‘ and ‘Are You Friends Alright?‘

“‘Count Me Out’ is a sassy song about boundaries and knowing when to say no to people or situations that aren’t in your best interest,” Phoenix said of the song in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Count Me Out’ below:

‘Count Me Out’ marks the seventh track Phoenix has released since her 2015 debut. It is preceded by ‘Come Around’, ‘Tell Me Where The Lovers Have Gone’, ‘Standing Too Close’, ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Say It’ and ‘My Way’, which was produced by UK drum and bass band Rudimental.

Phoneix has performed alongside the likes of Illy and Dune Rats at ABC’S The Set, as well as MTV’s TRL Show alongside Cub Sport.

In 2019, she took on Portishead‘s ‘Glory Box’ for triple j’s Like A Version. She returned to the Like A Version studio early last year to help out on G Flip‘s Hottest 100-charting cover of ‘Lady Marmalade’.