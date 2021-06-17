Listen to the 420-friendly new single from Milky Chance, ‘Colorado’

Milky Chance have released a hypnotising new single titled ‘Colorado’, alongside a suitably trippy film clip.

Adding a tasteful hint of electropop to the German duo’s formula of summery, groove-oriented indie-rock, ‘Colorado’ is a bonafide stoner’s anthem, with singer Clemens Rehbein declaring over a jangly lead guitar line: “I get high like Colorado”.

Beneath the hazy, pseudo-reggae veneer, though, it’s also a poignant song about a messy breakup. Take a look at the Vincent Sylvain-directed video for ‘Colorado’, in which Rehbein and bassist/drummer Phillipp Dausch smoke themselves into another dimension, below:

As a press release notes, ‘Colorado’ was written and recorded “in a flash of inspiration”. It marks the first release to come from Milky Chance’s newly minted Muggelig Records imprint, and takes the duo back to a wholly independent creative process, for which they set no industry-centric expectations.

“It honestly felt like the early days all over again,” Rehbein said. “Without any schedules or deadlines, we were back to making music just for ourselves, free to experiment and take risks and have fun with it.”

Dausch continued: “If there’s a silver lining to the past year, it’s been the chance to take our sound to places we might never otherwise have gone. You can get tunnel vision being constantly on the road, but having a break like this really gave us a fresh perspective on things.”

‘Colorado’ follows Milky Chance’s standalone 2020 single ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, for which they teamed up with Jack Johnson. Last year also saw the release of a DIY acoustic EP, ‘Stay Home Sessions’, which featured reinterpreted versions of four tracks from their third studio album, ‘Mind The Moon’.