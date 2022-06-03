Listen to The Amazons’ hard-riffing new single ‘Ready For Something’

The Amazons have shared new song ‘Ready For Something’, the second taste of their third album ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’

Lead singer Matt Thomson has described the riff-laden single as “a scratching at the walls kind of song”.

“You’ve been in the cage for far too long and you are ready. Ready to live, ready to experience, ready to make mistakes. Anything,” he said.

‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’ was announced in March along with an anthemic first single ‘Bloodrush’. It’s released on September 2 via Fiction Records.

The Reading band’s new album was produced by Jim Abbiss (Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Adele) and features co-writing collaborations with the likes of Maggie Rogers and Jamie Hartmann.

Although the band had an album’s worth of material before the COVID pandemic, during lockdown Thomson began penning additional material solo on an acoustic guitar for his LA-based girlfriend whom he’d been separated from for months.

“The gap between us was no longer being bridged by WhatsApps and Facetimes,” he explained in a statement. “I sent letters but that didn’t do it either. We felt further apart than ever.”

Thomson continued: “Writing songs about what we’d do when we were together again became my way of taking control of the situation. It allowed me to share something truly intimate. Writing songs is how I process life. It’s the best skill I have and being able to use it to fix a problem gave me purpose again.”

The Amazons are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in October following a run of support slots with Royal Blood. They’re also scheduled to appear at various summer festivals including The Great Escape and Isle Of Wight Festival.

The Amazons play:

OCTOBER

05 – Whelans, Dublin

06 – Limelight 2, Belfast

08 – Academy, Manchester

09 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

16 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

17 – Boilershop, Newcastle

19 – UEA, Norwich

20 – Roundhouse, London