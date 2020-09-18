Listen to The Bats’ new single ‘Another Door’

The Bats have shared ‘Another Door’, the second single from their forthcoming 10th studio album ‘Foothills’.

The sweet new song arrives with a music video shot around the makeshift recording studio at Kowai Bush, in the Canterbury foothills of the Southern Alps where the band recorded the new album – its namesake.

It’s directed by the band’s bassist Paul Kean and FlowStateFPV and, according to a press release, contains hidden meaning. Watch it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Robert Scott described the new song as “a wee ditty about opportunities both missed and taken”, adding that it came together very quickly.

It follows the album’s first single ‘Warwick’, released back in August. Upon its release, Scott described the album’s recording sessions.

“Many carloads arrived at the house, full of amps, guitars and recording gear. We set up camp and soon made it feel like home; coloured lights, a log fire, and home cooked meals in the kitchen,” he explained.

“We worked fast, and within a few days had all the basic backing tracks done, live together in one room, the way we like to do it – it’s all about ‘the feel’ for songs like ours.”

‘Foothills’ follows the release of the band’s 2017 album ‘The Deep Set’. It’s due out November 13 on Flying Nun Records.