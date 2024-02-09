Listen to The Black Keys’ emotive new single ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’

The Black Keys have today (February 9) shared an emotive new single called ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ – check out the new song below.

The second track from their upcoming new album, ‘Ohio Players‘, is a rendition of William Bell’s ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ and features Tommy Brenneck and Kelly Finnigan on the record. It follows on from the previously released single, ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’.

The new album is set release on April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner and you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Advertisement

A statement about the song says: “The reimagined song joins the original tracks on an album unlike any of the band’s others, featuring collaborations among the band’s Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney and various additional friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others.”

You can listen to the track here:

“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music’,” the band’s Patrick Carney said of the collaborative approach the band had towards their new album. “It’s funny because we both write songs with other people – Dan all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I’m producing a record. That’s what we do.

“No matter who we work with, it never feels like we’re sacrificing who we are,” Auerbach agreed. “It only feels like it adds some special flavour.

“We just expanded that palette with people we wanted to work with. We were there to support them and their ideas, to do whatever we could to see that moment flourish,” he continued. “But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me. We’d never worked harder to make a record. It’s never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the release of the in April, a new documentary about the band will be given its world premiere at the 2024 edition of SXSW festival.

Titled This Is a Film About the Black Keys, the project will be shown for the first time in March, and traces Auerbach and Carney’s journey from two neighbourhood kids jamming in a basement in Ohio to rock ‘n’ roll superstardom. It was directed by Jeff Dupre, who is best known for his 2012 film Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.

‘Ohio Players’ follows the band’s 2022’s LP ‘Dropout Boogie’. In a three-star review of the album, NME shared: “Where previous albums have effortlessly gunned for their arena-punching heights, these days the band are thriving by making music more fit to shake down the walls of their local Nashville dive bars. The blues kings show no signs of turning off their well-beaten path here, but they’re still capable of conjuring enough magic on the journey.”

Last year, The Black Keys spoke to NME about their forthcoming record, in which they discussed working on it with “incredible” Noel Gallagher. “He’s hilarious and super talented,” said Patrick Carney. “We were referring to him as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

Noel Gallagher has also commented on the music he’s made with The Black Keys, saying that the songs he’s co-written with them are “fucking amazing”.