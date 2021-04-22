Listen to The Bronx’s thundering new single ‘Superbloom’

The Bronx have released a new single today (April 22) – listen to ‘Superbloom’ below.

The single is released via Cooking Vinyl and is taken from their upcoming new album ‘Bronx VI’ which is set for release on August 27.

Speaking about the new single, The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran said: “Superbloom is a search for deeper meaning. Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx record.

“The chorus was co-written by guitarist Joby Ford, so there is a sonic push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song beginning to end, one of my favourites on the record.”

You can listen to it here:

Each of the 11 songs on ‘Bronx VI’ will be available as individual, limited-edition 7-inch singles featuring unique artwork from a hand-picked group of artists including Estevan Oriol, Craig Stecyk, and Tim Armstrong.

Artwork for ‘Superbloom’ was designed by Australian husband-and-wife visual artist, DabsMyla. One lucky fan will find a surprise original DabsMyla painting inside the 7-inch sleeve.

DabsMyla said: “We were introduced to The Bronx years ago when we were living in Australia. Our friend we were painting graffiti with had the first Bronx album playing in his car while we were driving to the spot and from that point on we were both hooked. Being fans and getting to create artwork for the ‘Superbloom’ single has been an [honour]!”

Speaking about the group’s upcoming new album, guitarist Joby Ford said: “From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places.

“I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

Caughthran added: “We’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”