Listen to The Butterfly Effect’s simmering new single ‘Visiting Hours’

The Butterfly Effect have shared a smoky new single titled ‘Visiting Hours’, alongside a wealth of new details for their upcoming fourth album, ‘IV’.

In a statement, frontman Clint Boge declared that he finds the new song to be “one of [The Butterfly Effect’s] best”, describing its thematic concept as a rumination on “our eternal search for meaning and worth”.

He continued: “It’s about the human condition and an existential crisis that faces us all, but at the same time as asking questions it has an undertone of hope and I hope that resonates with everyone that listens to it.”

The track reportedly dates all the way back to 2009. It’s one of a handful of songs on ‘IV’ to be carried over from what the band had initially planned to be their fourth album, before they ultimately scrapped their demos and Boge left the fold in 2011.

‘Visiting Hours’ will be the closing track on ‘IV’, and comes as the fourth single to be shared from it – ‘Unbroken’ landed in August 2019 as The Butterfly Effect’s first new song in over a decade, before ‘So Tired’ arrived last November and ‘Nil By Mouth’ back in February. As the band announced today (July 15), ‘IV’ itself will be released independently on September 2.

Upon announcing the album last month, guitarist Kurt Goedhart said: “It feels like this is our first album. We’ve had so much time off from each other and The Butterfly Effect music that it all feels new again. It feels fresh, it feels exciting. After we parted ways all those years ago, I never felt the music from us was finished, I knew we had more to give, so it’s amazing to have this opportunity to fulfil these musical journeys.”

In a new statement, bassist Glenn Esmond offered a hint at what to expect from the album’s overarching themes: “It feels like there’s lots of contemplation of death and rebirth. Disconnection and then reconnection. The temporary nature of time, the passing of dreams, getting older, dealing with change, finding new meaning in life.

“All of these are completely understandable when you consider the history of the band over the last 10 years and where we all find ourselves as we get older.”

The Butterfly Effect had originally planned to release a fourth album in 2011, with writing and recording sessions beginning in 2010. Those sessions directly informed Boge’s decision to leave, however, as the band infamously clashed over their musical direction. The Butterfly Effect did not release any music with Boge’s replacement, Paul Galagher, in the four years he performed with them.

The band will perform songs from ‘IV’ on a national tour starting at the end of September. There are 10 dates on the itinerary, taking them – as well as openers Thornhill and Caligula’s Horse – along the east coast and to Hobart and Fremantle. See all the details for the tour here.

You can take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘IV’ below, and find pre-orders here.

1. ‘IV’

2. ‘Dark Light’

3. ‘So Tired’

4. ‘The Other Side’

5. ‘Wave Of Tides’

6. ‘Unbroken’

7. ‘Nil By Mouth’

8. ‘Great Heights’

9. ‘Start Again’

10. ‘Visiting Hours’

