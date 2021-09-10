Listen to The Chats cover Metallica’s ‘Holier Than Thou’ for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

The trio were one of five bands to cover the 1991 track for the new record, with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, OFF!, PUP and Biffy Clyro also providing renditions.

The Chats’ version stays mostly true to the original, but with the gritty pub-rock flavour the Sunshine Coast outfit are known for, with singer Eamon Sandwith’s distinctive, heavily accented vocals and blistering guitars.

Listen to it below:

The band took to social media to announce their contribution to the covers album, which arrived in full on streaming services today.

“The Metallica Blacklist is out today with all profits from our song going to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and The North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency,” they wrote.

Metallica announced they’d be releasing the 53-track covers album back in June, to coincide with the 30th-anniversary reissue of ‘Metallica’, AKA, ‘The Black Album’. The news was marked with Miley Cyrus‘ cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, featuring Elton John, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Other covers to have been released prior to the album’s arrival include St. Vincent and Sam Fender‘s versions of ‘Sad But True’, Volbeat’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ and SebastiAN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Else Matters’, Weezer‘s take on ‘Enter Sandman’, Phoebe Bridgers‘ version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and IDLES‘ cover of ‘The God That Failed’.

Other artists to appear on the record include Mac DeMarco, Royal Blood, Moses Sumney and J Balvin.