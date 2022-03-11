Listen to The Chats’ electrifying new single ‘Struck By Lightning’

Sunshine Coast rockers The Chats have returned with their first new single of the year, an electrifying release titled ‘Struck By Lightning’.

Arriving today (March 11), it’s a short but powerful cut, true to the band’s riotous style. The electric guitars are fast and thrashy, the drums loud and clamorous, and frontman Eamon Sandwith’s vocals are as shouty and sharp as ever.

An accompanying music video was released alongside the track, directed by Matt Weston. In it, we see the band playing the song at home, following a lightning strike to the house. Bolts of purple lightning then start shooting from the walls and their instruments, resulting in some chaos. Check it out below.

The new track arrives off the back of the band’s announcement that they’ll be supporting rock legends the Foo Fighters when they tour Australia and New Zealand later this year. Other supports include Amyl and the Sniffers, Teenage Joans, UK band Hot Milk and more, with supports varying from city to city.

It’s the first new original song from The Chats in over a year, having covered Metallica‘s ‘Holier Than Thou’ and The Wiggles‘ ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)’ in 2021.

The Chats released their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’ in 2020, comprising singles ‘The Clap’, ‘Dine N Dash’, ‘Pub Feed’, ‘Identity Theft’ and ‘Drunk and Disorderly’, among others.

Speaking to NME prior to the album’s release, Sandwith said: “I think people don’t really realise we’re not trying to be virtuoso musicians. Sometimes simplicity is better. I don’t wanna hear a fucking eight-minute song with guitar solos and drum solos – I’d rather have it short and to the point.”