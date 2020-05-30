Listen to The Coral’s new ‘Lockdown Sessions’ album

The Coral have released a new album called ‘Lockdown Sessions’ – listen to it below.

Made up of covers they recorded during lockdown and stripped back versions of songs from throughout their career, the band’s new album also features three previously unreleased original tracks: ‘One Road’, ‘Rhapsody’ and ‘Just Like Tears In The Morning’.

“The album features all of the lockdown tracks from the last few months,” the band wrote on Twitter, “including this version of ‘Bill McCai’, 3 original unreleased songs & a cover of ‘Married With Children’.”

See the full track listing and listen to The Coral’s ‘Lockdown Sessions’ below:

‘Liezah (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Late Afternoon (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Walking In The Winter (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Shadows Fall (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Bill McCai (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Just Like Tears In The Morning (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Rebecca You (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Sandhills (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Secret Kiss (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Put The Sun Back (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Rhapsody (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘One Road (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Jacqueline (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Married With Children (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘You and I (Lockdown Sessions)’ ‘Calendars and Clocks (Lockdown Sessions)’

