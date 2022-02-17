Listen to The Coral’s remastered version of ‘Dreaming Of You’ to mark its 20th anniversary

The Coral have released a remastered version of their 2002 hit ‘Dreaming Of You’ to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

The track is also part of the forthcoming reissue of the band’s self-titled 2002 debut album, which is set for release on March 4 via Run On Records in association with Modern Sky.

Coral frontman James Skelly said in a press release that ‘Dreaming Of You’ “nearly didn’t make the album” 20 years ago.

“It was a song we hadn’t yet recorded during the main studio sessions, but when [producer Ian] Broudie heard it, he said it had to be on there,” Skelly recalled. “We went back into the studio to get down this angular version that fitted the rest of the album.

“I’d had the song since meeting [Shack founders] Mick and John Head for the first time, and they said they really liked our stuff. We sat and spoke about Love, who we are massively influenced by, as he actually knew Arthur Lee a bit. I just went home from their praccy room, picked up my guitar and ‘Dreaming Of You’ came out of nowhere.”

The original ‘Dreaming Of You’ video has also been remastered, which you can watch above.

The Coral will head out on tour next month to celebrate 20 years of their debut album. You can see details of their support acts here, find tickets here and view the dates of the tour below.

March

3 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

4 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

5 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

11 – Marble Factory, Bristol

12 – O2 Academy, Oxford

17 – Students Union, Leeds

18 – The Level, Nottingham

19 – Barrowland, Glasgow

24 – Riverside, Newcastle

25 – The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 – The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool