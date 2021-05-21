Listen to the effervescent new Odd Tastes single, ‘It’s Alright’

Indie-pop duo Odd Tastes have released a new single, ‘It’s Alright’, featuring a guest spot from fellow Ballarat up-and-comer Lachnes.

Guided by dreamy, atmospheric vocals over bouncy drums and a guitar melody toeing the line between shoegaze and hyper-pop, the track offers an upbeat twist on the standard ‘breakup song’ formula, favouring a perspective of acceptance over melancholy.

Listen to ‘It’s Alright’ below:

Produced and mixed by member Will Stephens – who performs in Odd Tastes alongside his twin sister Georgia – ‘It’s Alright’ marks the duo’s second official release for 2021. The band shared the single ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’ back in April.

In a press release, Will explained the optimistic backstory behind the new track: “I was going through a breakup, but for some strange reason, I was taking it so well. I decided to capture this with this song. Simply, it’s completely fine when someone don’t like you [sic], it happens.”

With a music video for the track on the way, Odd Tastes will launch ‘It’s Alright’ with a one-off show at The Workers Club in Melbourne on Monday June 14. They’ll be supporting Darling James, who himself is launching his latest single, ‘Make the Grade’. Tickets are on sale now.