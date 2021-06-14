Listen to the kaleidoscopic Dan Shake remix of The Jungle Giants’ single ‘Treat You Right’

Brisbane indie-rockers The Jungle Giants have shared a new remix for their latest single, ‘Treat You Right’, brought to life by London beatmaker Dan Shake.

Shake’s seven-minute spin on ‘Treat You Right’ starts off notably lowkey with a minimalistic soundscape of dreamy synths, over which Sam Hales’ lead vocal simmers. The track erupts around two minutes in, though, with a bold, glitch-inflicted techno drop.

Listen to the full remix below:

In a press release, Hales rhapsodised on his excitement to work with Shake. “I’ve been a fan of Dan Shake since the first day I heard ‘Buy Yourself Friends’. I fell in love instantly,” he said.

“The fact that he’s had a hoon on ‘Treat You Right’ is still blowing my mind. He’s delivered the remix in true Dan Shake Style. Sassy, saucy and a little bit sexy.”

Shake also mused on his own love for The Jungle Giants, saying: “I was already a fanboy, so remixing this was genuinely one of the funnest projects I’ve done this year! Even more of a fanboy now…”

‘Treat You Right’ was released as a single back in April, landing as the latest cut from the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Love Signs’. So far, we’ve also heard ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’, ‘Heavy Handed’ (which landed the band two wins at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards, and came in at Number Eight on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019) and ‘In Her Eyes’.

The forthcoming LP will be released on July 23 via Amplifier Music / Together We Can Work Together. The band are set take it on tour this September, hitting Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Brisbane and Sydney. Take a look at the full run of dates below.

The band also appeared on ABC program The Set on Saturday night, performing a cover of U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’ alongside fellow Brisbane acts Sycco and The Grates frontwoman Patience.

The Jungle Giants ‘Love Signs’ 2021 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 – Hobart, The Goods Shed

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday 10 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 11 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion