Listen to The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Unstable’

Justin Bieber has recruited none other than Aussie rap prodigy The Kid LAROI to hop on his new track, ‘Unstable’.

‘Unstable’ is taken from Bieber’s new album ‘Justice’, which is out today (March 19). A slew of featured artists appear on the album, including Chance The Rapper, Khalid, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike and more.

The song also marks the first bit of new music fans have heard from The Kid LAROI since he dropped the deluxe version of his mixtape ‘FUCK LOVE’ last year.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Unstable’ below.

‘Justice’ marks Bieber’s sixth studio album, and is released alongside the video for new single ‘Peaches‘. The single follows previously released tracks ‘Hold On’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco and ‘Holy’ with Chance The Rapper.

The release of ‘Justice’ hasn’t come without its controversy, though. Dance duo Justice issued Bieber a cease and desist earlier this week over his album artwork.

The duo claim that Bieber’s use of a cross-style ‘T’ in ‘Justice’ constitutes as infringement, considering Justice have been using the same style of ‘T’ since 2003.

Advertisement

“Your use of the Mark is illegal,” a letter sent to Bieber by Justice’s legal team reads.

“You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”