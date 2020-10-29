Listen to The Kills’ previously unreleased cover of ‘I Put A Spell On You’

The Kills have shared a previously unreleased cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ ‘I Put A Spell On You’ – you can listen to it below.

Originally recorded in 2009, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince’s rendition of the 1956 classic will appear on their forthcoming B-sides and rarities album, ‘Little Bastards’ (released on December 11).

Frontwoman Mosshart created an accompanying official video for the song using fan footage from three 2009 live shows, which took place in Pomona, Portland, and San Francisco.

The duo’s version of ‘I Put A Spell On You’ follows on from an unearthed demo called ‘Raise Me’, which dates back to the time of the group’s third album ‘Midnight Boom’ (released in 2008).

The rest of the ‘Little Bastards’ record contains cuts dating back to The Kills’ very first 7″ singles in 2002, and includes live sessions, B-sides and other rarities. The songs have been remastered and will be released on CD, double vinyl and digitally via Domino.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

01. ‘Superpowerless’ (from ‘Last Day Of Magic’ 7″, 2008)

02. ‘Passion Is Accurate’ (from ‘Love Is A Deserter’ CD single, 2005)

03. ‘Kiss The Wrong Side’ (from ‘Cheap And Cheerful’ 7″, 2008)

04. ‘Raise Me’ (unreleased demo, 2009)

05. ‘Night Train’ (‘Midnight Boom’ digital bonus track, 2008)

06. ‘Half Of Us’ (from ‘No Wow’ 7″, 2005)

07. ‘London Hates You’ (from ‘Tape Song’ 7″, 2005)

08. ‘I Call It Art’ (from ‘Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited Compilation’, 2006)

09. ‘Forty Four’ (from ‘Black Balloon’ 7″, 2009)

10. ‘Love Is A Deserter’ (recorded for XFM, 2005)

11. ‘The Search For Cherry Red’ (from ‘Pull A U’ 7″, 2003)

12. ‘Magazine’ (from ‘Love Is A Deserter’ 7″, 2005)

13. ‘Blue Moon’ (from ‘Future Starts Slow’ 7″, 2009)

14. ‘Jewel Thief’ (from ‘Fried My Little Brains’ 7″, 2002)

15. ‘Baby’s Eyes’ (from ‘The Good Ones’ 7″, 2003)

16. ‘I Put A Spell On You’ (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins cover, 2009)

17. ‘Run Home Slow’ (from ‘The Good Ones’ CD Single, 2005)

18. ‘Weed Killer’ (from ‘Black Balloon’ 10″, 2009)

19. ‘The Void’ (from ‘No Wow Expanded Edition CD’, 2005)

20. ‘Sugar Baby’ (from ‘Fried My Little Brains CD single, 2003)

Earlier this year, Alison Mosshart shared a pair of solo tracks: ‘Rise’ and ‘It Ain’t Water’. Upon the release of the latter, the singer revealed to NME that she and Jamie Hince had been working on The Kills’ next full-length during lockdown.

“We’ve just been writing and demoing and stuff, so we’ve got about three or four tracks that we’re really into,” she explained. “And then a tonne of other ones that are just in rotation that we’re working on. They sound different, but everyone will probably think they sound like us.”