Listen to The Last Dinner Party’s empowering new single ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’

The Last Dinner Party have dropped a theatrical new single, titled ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’. Check it out below.

Shared earlier today (January 4), the new track precedes the release of the forthcoming debut album, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, and sees the indie five-piece channel inspiration from one of Shakespeare’s tragedies.

Their first new music of 2024, ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ captures the same charisma that first put the band on the map – with a blend of rock and pop touches and a colourful sense of theatricality.

Advertisement

“Just for a second, I can be one of the greats/ I’ll be Caesar on a TV screen, Champion of my fate/ No one can tell me to stop, I’ll have everything I want/ Anyone and everyone will like me then,” frontwoman Abigail Morris sings in the chorus, as the band channel their inner Shakespearean actors for the music video.

Check out the track below.

The new track arrives ahead of The Last Dinner Party’s long-awaited debut album, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ (pre-order/pre-save here).

Set to arrive on February 2 via Island Records, the much-hyped London band and NME 100 alumni first teased their first LP last year, and it’ll also feature previously shared singles ‘Nothing Matters’, ‘Sinner’, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ and ‘On Your Side’.

“Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together,” the band said of the new album.

Advertisement

“This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”

Morris and co. are also set to embark on their UK and European tour in the coming weeks too – kicking off on January 30 with a slot at The Fleece venue in Bristol. From there they will play a sold-out show at The Roundhouse in London at the start of February, before continuing with a run of record store dates and live shows in Germany, France, Italy and more. Visit here for remaining tickets.

In other news about The Last Dinner Party, last month the five-piece opened up about their increasing popularity in an interview for NME‘s ‘The Cover’.

“It can feel a bit like going in a car really fast and not being in charge of the steering wheel”, they explained. “We’re trying to ignore the words ‘hype’ and ‘buzzy band’ and just focus on what grounds us: playing, writing and rehearsing our music.”