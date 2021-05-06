Listen to The Lazy Eyes’ new single ‘Nobody Taught Me’

Sydney band The Lazy Eyes are gearing up for the release of their second EP, today dropping new single ‘Nobody Taught Me’.

‘Nobody Taught Me’ is a hazy and relaxed number, contrasting with its frenetic and sprawling predecessor, ‘Where’s My Brain???’

Both tracks are set to feature on the NME 100 members’ second EP, though no known release date has been given thus far. It will serve to follow the band’s debut EP released last year, aptly titled ‘EP1’.

Watch the ‘Nobody Taught Me’ music video below.

“When I was younger, I would visit my grandparents who live in England every few years,” said frontman Harvey when explaining the song.

“On this one trip, I became friends with the kids who lived on my grandparents street. We would meet up everyday and do things that kids do like run around, have a hit with a tennis ball, play hide and seek, you know. Then the next time I went to England, I was so excited to catch up and play with them again only to find out that they had all left and moved houses.

“It was pretty sad but I still had a nice trip hanging out with my grandparents (who cameo in the music video). ‘Nobody Taught Me’ encapsulates the good and the sad times experienced in England, from the excitement of playing on the street to the heartbreak of being left alone.”

Upon the release of ‘EP1’ in June of last year, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan wrote, “The Lazy Eyes coast from dazed pop to shameless love ballads, claiming pole position for the next mainstage psych outfit along the way”.