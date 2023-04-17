Listen to The Lemon Twigs’ melancholic new single ‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’

The Lemon Twigs have shared their latest single ‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’ from their forthcoming album ‘Everything Harmony’.

The brand-new single is the fourth to be debuted ahead of the band’s upcoming album. With its melodic 70s-style bright guitar and harmonies, the song only features one single line “Every day is the worst day of my life.”

The video, directed by Hilla Eden, features performance footage of the band in New York City as well as clips of zoo animals and The Lemon Twigs’ brother duo themselves, Brian and Michael D’Addario.

The release comes after three previous singles: the ’60s-inspired ‘Corner Of My Eye’, KISS inspired ‘Any Time Of Day’ and ‘In My Head’.

According to a recent press release, the album arrives as a “distinct blend of pop vocals”, featuring “sophisticated acoustic-folk melodies and rich textures”, heavily influenced by artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, Arthur Russell and Moondog.

Written, recorded, produced and engineered solely by the band ‘Everything Harmony’ is set for release on May 5 and will tackle a range of motifs through its lyricism too – exploring themes of depression and isolation, and euphoria.

Check out the track listing below:

‘When Winter Comes Around’

‘In My Head’

‘Corner Of My Eye’

‘Any Time Of Day’

‘What You Were Doing’

‘I Don’t Belong To Me’

‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’

‘What Happens To A Heart’

‘Still It’s Not Enough’

‘Born To Be Lonely’

‘Ghost Run Free’

‘Everything Harmony’

‘New To Me’

In the support of ‘Everything Harmony’, The Lemon Twigs are set to play a series of shows across the UK and EU starting in Amsterdam on May 20. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

May

20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso

21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix

23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

24 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal

25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon

27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

28 – Bristol, UK – SWX

29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

June

1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Meanwhile, the band are also currently on a headlining tour in North America. Visit here for any remaining tickets.