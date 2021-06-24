Listen to the luminous new Fletcher single, ‘Healing’

New Jersey pop artist Fletcher has lifted the lid on her first single for 2021, titled ‘Healing’.

An ode to the reclamation of one’s inner strength, the new track shines with a soundscape of warm guitars and summery synth percussion, over which Fletcher boldly embraces her rawness and humanity: “I’m finally breathing / The smoke ain’t gone but it’s clearing / I ain’t there yet but I’m healing”.

Wrap your ears around ‘Healing’ below:

“I’ve spent my whole life looking for answers on how to be better – emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually, intellectually,” Fletcher said today (June 25) in a statement.

“I thought, ‘If I can just figure out the secret, all my problems will be solved.’ As if everyone had the fix but me. Between different relationships, doctors, healers, crystals, self-help books, medications, podcasts, you name it, I sought it out. All my value was placed externally. And though those things have guided me on my journey and led me to where I am now, the thing I was missing was right in front of me.

“My own strength and love and soul has always been there, but I couldn’t see that. This song is the foundation of what’s to come: an era of healing, and feeling myself for the first time ever.”

Co-written with Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Khalid) and AlDae (Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi), the track comes as Fletcher’s first for the year, following the October 2020 release of her third EP, ‘The S(ex) Tapes’.

“The process of making this song was really freeing,” Fletcher continued. “We’re all healing from something. The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before.

“Healing isn’t a linear process, and it’ll take you on the most insane rollercoaster ride of your life. But it’s worth the view at the top.”

A press release notes that Fletcher is currently hard at work on her forthcoming debut album, however a release window wasn’t specified.