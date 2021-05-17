Listen to The Murlocs’ new single ‘Eating at You’

The Murlocs have shared new single ‘Eating at You’, the latest to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Bittersweet Demons’ ahead of its arrival next month.

The Melbourne quintet’s latest characteristically combines their ambling blues and kaleidoscopic psychedelic influences – bolstered by a big, cathartic refrain. According to frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith, the song is about “someone I’ve known a long time and, each time I see them, I’m amazed that they’re still alive.”

“It comes back to that question of the things people tend not to talk about, whether it has to do with drug abuse or mental-health issues or whatever else.”

The new song arrives alongside a music video directed by frequent King Gizzard collaborator, filmmaker John Angus Stewart, that sees Kenny-Smith and his bandmates loitering around a heavily graffitied, seemingly abandoned space. Watch that below:

‘Bittersweet Demons’, the Murlocs’ fifth studio album, is set to be released on June 25 via Flightless Records. The band announced the LP last month alongside lead single ‘Francesca’.

The forthcoming record will mark the first album from Uncle Murl since 2019’s ‘Manic Candid Episode’. In that time, the band – who share members with the likes of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Beans, ORB and Crepes – have kept fairly busy with other projects.

Kenny-Smith and bassist Cook Craig have released two albums with King Gizz – ‘K.G.’ and ‘L.W.’ – in the past six months alone. Last year also saw them release two films directed by Stewart – ‘RATTY’ and ‘Chunky Shrapnel’.

Meanwhile, Beans – who are fronted by Murlocs drummer Matt Blach – released their second album ‘All Together Now’ mid-last year.