Listen to the new single from CLEWS, ‘Overluck’

Sydney duo CLEWS have just announced their new EP, sharing a new taste of it with the single ‘Overluck’.

The release of ‘Overluck’, produced by Dylan Adams, coincides with the announcement of new EP ‘Loveluck Omens’, which is set for release on Friday May 21.

While there’s no confirmation as yet what songs will appear on ‘Loveluck Omens’, the release of ‘Overluck’ was preceded by ‘Want You That Way’ back in February.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Overluck’, directed by Maya Luana, below:

“This song introduces the theme for the upcoming EP: being lucky in life but unlucky in love,” the sibling duo – Lily and Grace Richardson – say in a press statement.

“Songwriting is like sharing my feelings with myself, and I didn’t realise how worried I was about being alone until I wrote ‘Overluck’. I reflect on being happy where I am in my life but wondering if I’m missing something because I’ve never been in love.

“The chorus is a powerful mantra for me as a woman – a reminder that I’ve made the right choices in my life and always have the power to choose my path.

“I am the architect of my happiness and pleasure, I don’t have to be with anyone I don’t want to be with. I will always choose a real spark over the fear of being on my own.”

Advertisement

Following the release of ‘Overluck’, the duo will be playing a string of dates throughout New South Wales as part of Next Exit Festival, alongside Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley and more.

Lily Richardson recently appeared in Maddy Jane‘s star-studded music video for ‘You’re Not Mine (But I Think You Should Be)’, alongside Ruby Fields, Odette, Annie Hamilton and more.