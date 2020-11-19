Listen to ‘The River’, the brooding new single from Harves

Melbourne duo Harves have released the second single of their career, ‘The River’.

The new track follows on from the group’s debut single, ‘Do Your Worst’, which hit streaming services in September.

Harves – comprised of Samuel K Sproull and Matthew Wright – wrote and recorded ‘The River’ from their respective homes during Melbourne’s recent coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

“After realising we were gonna be stuck inside for a while, we committed ourselves to using the time to sort out a workflow that meant we could finish a bunch of new material that was hovering about,” the band said in a press release.

What has resulted is a restrained and brooding track which picks up where the group’s debut single left off.

Listen to ‘The River’ below:

The band added that the song is “a bit of a metaphor about being creatures of habit, good and bad, about not making changes even though you know what you need to do and hoping that one day the answer will present itself”.

“In our case specifically, I guess that answer was to start releasing some songs and let that dictate change”.

Advertisement

According to Harves’ press, the band have more music ready for release next year.

The group’s debut single, ‘Do Your Worst’, recently featured on the soundtrack to the 2020 drama film, After We Collided.