Listen to The Soul Movers and Little Quirks cover Delaney & Bonnie’s ‘Groupie (Superstar)’

The Soul Movers and Little Quirks have teamed up for a cover of Delaney & Bonnie’s 1969 track ‘Groupie (Superstar)’.

Swapping the title around for their version, the makeshift supergroup’s rendition of the track (also covered by The Carpenters as ‘Superstar’) stays true to the bluesy, pop-leaning tones of the original. The Soul Movers is fronted by Lizzie Mack and her brother Murray Cook (aka the Red Wiggle), who plays mandolin, bass, electric and acoustic guitar on the song.

They released an official music video alongside the cover, captured in grainy, retro-style footage. In it, the bands sport ’70s-inspired outfits and vibrant makeup, reminiscent of ABBA-era pop glam. Check it out below.

“OG Red Wiggle, Murray Cook, actually now prefers it to The Carpenters version – and that’s something we never thought possible – having loved it so much and for so long,” Lizzie Mack of The Soul Movers said in a press statement.

“I feel like our ‘Superstar (Groupie)’ cover combines our love of retro sound,” Cook added. “It stretches over the three generations of music makers involved in making it – all equally passionate about the sounds of the 1970s, aesthetics and the ultra-sheik vibes of an era that really, knew no bounds.”

It’s the first new music from Little Quirks since 2020, when they released the singles ‘Florence’s Town’ and ‘Someone To Hold’, as well as their ‘Cover My Eyes’ EP.

Elsewhere, The Soul Movers released their latest LP ‘Evolution’ in March last year. Cook’s other outfit, The Wiggles, took out the Number One spot in triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100 for their cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’. The rendition is set to appear on a forthcoming double-album ‘ReWiggled’, featuring a compilation of covers.