Listen to the Soulwax remix of Chet Faker’s ‘Whatever Tomorrow’

Chet Faker has unveiled a remix of his latest track ‘Whatever Tomorrow’, done by none other than Belgian electronic act Soulwax.

While Faker’s original version of ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ centres his instantly recognisable voice over soaring synths, Soulwax’s remix brings a darker feel to the track, exchanging the soaring synths for heavier, thumping ones.

In a press statement, Faker – real name Nick Murphy – said that he believes he likes the remix more than his original, to which Soulwax responded, “We agree, we think our version is better.”

Listen to Soulwax’s remix of ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ below.

Of the original song’s meaning, Faker explained, “[It’s] rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need.

“It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, ‘Fuck your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now’.”

‘Whatever Tomorrow’ is the third song we’ve heard from Chet Faker’s forthcoming album ‘Hotel Surrender’, following on from ‘Low’ and ‘Get High’ which were both released last year.

‘Hotel Surrender’ – due out Friday July 16 – will also be the first album Nick Murphy will release under the Chet Faker moniker in seven years, after 2014’s ‘Built On Glass’.

“There were a lot of heavy perspective shifters for me,” Murphy said of the decision to revive the project.

“I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic.

“You’ve got to find some light – or sometimes dark, whatever’s right – and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, ‘I can do a small something to give people some joy.”