The Streets have unveiled another new track from their upcoming mixtape – listen to ‘Falling Down’ below.

The third track to be released from ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ follows on from the release of ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’ and Mike Skinner’s collaboration with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker on the track ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.

‘Falling Down’, which features East London artist Hak Baker, is a piano-led number that hears Skinner discuss the ups and downs of life, rapping: “Falling down is an accident, staying down is a choice.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the new Streets song, he adds: “Everyone that comes into your life is either a blessing or a schooling/ Fall in love with the girl who makes you love the guy that…,” before taking issue with those who visit the cinema but don’t switch their phone off: “Come to see the film, please, but don’t turn off your phone innit.”

Listen to ‘Falling Down’ below:

‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ will be released on July 10 and will feature the likes of Idles, Ms. Banks and Jesse James Solomon. The mixtape was previewed recently in a new documentary about the making of the record.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets and Dizzee Rascal are among the leading artists who will play the UK’s first drive-in gigs this summer.

At a time of social distancing, the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series will see a series of artists performing across 12 venues in the UK, to fans who will be provided with a private individual viewing zone next to their cars.

Advertisement

Large outdoor spaces in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and London will play host, with 300 cars permitted for each event.