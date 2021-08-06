Listen to the tender new single from 5 Seconds of Summer’s Luke Hemmings, ‘Place In Me’

5 Seconds of Summer vocalist Luke Hemmings has released another solo single in the lead-up to his debut album release, titled ‘Place In Me’.

Released today (August 6), the track is a tender drop from Hemmings, with acoustic flavours and vulnerable lyrics.

“Call me in the morning/I’m sorry that I let you down,” he sings over the track’s gentle instrumental.

Advertisement

Listen to the song below.

It’s the third taste he’s given fans of his forthcoming debut LP, ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’, due out next Friday (August 13).

Hemmings marked the album’s announcement with the release of its lead single ‘Starting Line’ back in June.

Speaking of the record at the time, he said: “I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home”.

Advertisement

“Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.”

It was followed by ‘Motion’, which saw Hemmings embrace psych-rock flavours to tell a story of not trusting “the way you perceive your own thoughts and the way the world moves around you”.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming record, Hemmings said: “It’s juxtaposed lyrically with the people I’m inspired by, like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell who are very singer-songwriter, straight-to-the-heart [artists].”

“It’s a mixture of those two worlds. I love the way that sounds and feels, but I’m writing very introspectively.”