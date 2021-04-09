Listen to The Teskey Brothers cover INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

The Teskey Brothers have returned today with a cover of INXS‘ smash hit, ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

This marks the band’s first single since they dropped two holiday songs last year, ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ and ‘Dreaming Of A Christmas With You’.

The band have also shared a music video for the cover, which ends with a dedication to late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski, who died last month.

“In loving memory of Michael Gudinski,” a tribute closing the video reads. “Forever grateful that our two worlds collided.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking of the song in a press statement, Josh Teskey said, “This is an all-time classic Australian song that all of us love.

“It’s a pleasure to sing it and I don’t know why we didn’t do it earlier. We’re very proud to dedicate this release to our friend Michael Gudinski who was a huge supporter of Australian music and The Teskey Brothers. Our two worlds collided and we will always be grateful for that.”

The Teskey Brothers signed to Ivy League, owned by Gudinski’s Mushroom Group, ahead of the release of their 2019 album ‘Run Home Slow’.

Late last month, the band shared their devastation that Bluesfest had been cancelled a day before it was set to open.

“Blues Fest friends, we were so looking forward to seeing you this weekend but will have to be another time,” the band wrote on Twitter following the news.