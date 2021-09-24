Listen to the title track from Azure Ryder’s new EP ‘Ladder To The Moon’

Sydney indie-pop artist Azure Ryder has shared the title track from her forthcoming third EP, ‘Ladder To The Moon’.

Released today (September 24), the disco-influenced track simmers along with sparse, yet bold percussion, layered vocal harmonies and smoky acoustic guitars, with glittery synths and a thumping bassline elevating its chorus.

Ryder’s propulsive vocal drives the song, as she sings emphatically: “It’s my ladder to the moon / Bet you figured I’d be shaking in my boots / ‘Cause it’s a little bit frightening, a little bit blue / But I promise you, we’re gonna get through.”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Ladder To The Moon’ below:

In a press release, Ryder likened her latest single to “dreaming with your eyes open”. It goes on to note that Ryder drew inspiration from “the power of the earth, the sky, the moon and the stars”, and that she “seeks guidance and strength from the natural energies that surround her on a daily basis, which in turn feed into her sound”.

The four-track ‘Latter To The Moon’ EP is set to land on October 29 via Island / Universal, and also features previous single ‘Some Kind Of Love’. It follows her second EP, ‘Crazy With The Light’, released last October and flanked by the single ‘Stronger’.

Ryder made her debut last March with the single ‘Dizzy’ and EP ‘Running With The Wolves’. She followed it with an appearance on triple j’s Like A Version segment, where she delivered a cover of the Dua Lipa track ‘Don’t Start Now’.