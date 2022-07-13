Listen to the title track from Gordi’s upcoming ‘Inhuman’ EP

Gordi has shared the second preview of her upcoming fourth EP ‘Inhuman’, following up on May’s ‘Way I Go’ with the record’s spatial, effects-heavy title track.

In a press release, the alt-folk artist – whose real name is Sophie Payten – said the track was inspired by “the blackened roadsides” she had seen while driving from Sydney to Lismore in 2019, around the time that the Black Summer bushfires started to peak.

“I had to turn back halfway because the fires were too out of control,” she explained. “I was supposed to start work in Lismore Hospital on the Monday, where I would meet countless patients who couldn’t be discharged because their homes had been destroyed. Hearing one story after the next made me numb, and being numb to that sort of tragedy feels like forgetting to be human.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Inhuman’, directed by frequent collaborator Triana Hernandez, below:

For the clip, Payten said her and Hernandez’s vision was to explore the concept of “escaping the inescapable”. She explained: “When I pictured this inescapable tragedy, I pictured a giant red lobster – stalking me until eventually I couldn’t ignore it anymore.”

Though it was initially due to land this Friday (July 15), the ‘Inhuman’ EP is now set for release on August 19 via Liberation. It comes as the follow-up to her second album ‘Our Two Skins’, which was released in June 2020. Thematically, the EP is said to cover “the trials of humanity, from love and identity to faith and religion, traversing the spectrum of sorrow to celebration”.

Payten has kept mighty busy over the past two years, though. Among her many recent feats are remix EPs for ‘Our Two Skins’ and its single ‘Extraordinary Life’ (both of which featured a striking redux from Georgia Maq), the ‘Refracted’ short film and live EP, a piano-led cover of Dolly Parton’s hit ‘The Grass Is Blue’, appearances on The Sound and triple j’s Like A Version, and an immersive 3D live album experience titled ‘Buried City’.

She’s also released collaborative efforts with Josh Pyke (‘The Hummingbird’), Troye Sivan (‘Wait’) and Alex Lahey (‘Dino’s’), co-wrote Fergus James’ single ‘Slow Separation’, and aided in the making of Lahey’s soundtrack contribution to The Mitchells vs. The Machines, ‘On My Way’.

NME declared ‘Our Two Skins’ to be the second-best Australian album of 2020, with writer Nick Buckley calling it “a momentous achievement in atmosphere, grandeur and inventive recording techniques, using wasp nest-riddled stereos, clanging sheep ramps and jingling farm gates”.