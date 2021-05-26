Listen to the title track from Hayley Mary’s forthcoming EP, ‘The Drip’

Hayley Mary has shared the title track from her forthcoming EP ‘The Drip’ ahead of its arrival next month.

Sonically upbeat with a deceptively dark narrative, Mary’s latest shimmers with hints of early 70s and glam-pop influences fizzling underneath. It arrives alongside a video directed by Mclean Stephenson.

Watch the video for ‘The Drip’ below:

In a press release, Mary explained that her new single was assembled from scribbles she jotted down on napkins while living in Edinburgh and working in a small cafe, which she found upon her return to Australia.

“I began piecing them together and filling in the story and a romantic yet cynical, addiction riddled figure who I’d known in a lot of people, including myself, who was killing himself slowly in a mundane, everyday sort of way,” she says.

“I’ll admit I don’t know entirely what the song is about, or whether it’s the ramblings of an optimist or a nihilist, but I think it’s my favourite of mine so far.”

Mary announced ‘The Drip’ EP earlier this month alongside the single ‘Young & Stupid’, revealing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Piss, The Perfume’ would arrive on June 18.

The EP will also include previously-released tracks ‘Would You Throw a Diamond?’ and ‘The Chain’. It features several writing collaborations with Mary’s partner, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took, who also co-produced the EP alongside Scott Horscroft.

Earlier this year, Mary made her solo debut on triple j’s Like A Version segment, delivering a cover of Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Chemtrails over the Country Club’.