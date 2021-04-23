Listen to The Veronicas team up with Allday on new single ‘Life Of The Party’

Sister duo The Veronicas have teamed up with rapper Allday for their new single, ‘Life Of The Party’.

Released today (April 23), the sad-trap-slash-pop track features Allday’s softly spoken bars intermingled with sultry vocals from the Origliasso sisters, Lisa and Jess.

It arrives alongside a glamorous music video directed by Ribal Hosn. The clip comprises cuts of the trio wandering the streets in lavish outfits, looking morose at a house party and glitchy VHS footage of them singing. Watch it below.

It’s the second time The Veronicas and Allday have joined forces, teaming up in 2019 for Allday’s ‘Restless’, off his album ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’.

‘Life Of The Party’ is also the second fresh single the Origliasso sisters have dropped since revealing that two new albums are on the way.

They announced that the first, ‘GODZILLA’, will land on May 28, marking the occasion with the release of the record’s titular track. ‘HUMAN’ will follow on July 2.

They’ll be embarking on their first nationwide tour in six years to celebrate the twin albums. They’ve locked in 12 shows for their GODZILLA v HUMAN tour, running throughout May. Tickets can be found here.

Allday’s new album ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ is also set for release on May 28. He’s shared two cuts off the record so far, ‘Void’ and 2020’s ‘All This Time’.

The rapper-turned-singer will tour the album throughout August. Tickets are available to purchase here.