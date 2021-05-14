Listen to the vicious new Apate single, ‘Under My Skin’

Following the April release of lead single ‘Gasoline Anthem’, Brisbane metalcore outfit Apate have announced their hotly anticipated third EP, ‘Rage’, alongside the release of a new single in ‘Under My Skin’.

Serving as the EP’s convulsive opener, ‘Under My Skin’ kicks ‘Rage’ off with an unremitting onslaught of driving, distorted guitar riffs and emphatic screamed vocals.

Watch the video for ‘Under My Skin’ below.

According to vocalist Caleb Patch, “‘Under My Skin’ is a super personal one for me. Lyrically it dives into an abusive relationship I was stuck in for far too long, touching on different red flags and inconsistencies that I realised I had been rationalising and gaslit into believing. I got to use this track as some catharsis and closure to a chapter of my life that I never wish to relive.”

‘Rage’ will be released in full on Friday June 25. The six-track offering following the band’s 2017 EP, ‘Spit You Out’.

Ahead of the new EP’s release, Apate will embark on a three-date run of headline shows, taking their unique brand of sonic disarray to Brisbane, Canberra and Sydney starting tonight. Remaining tickets for the Canberra and Sydney shows are on sale now via their respective venues.

Earlier this year, Apate became the latest signing to independent label Human Warfare, joining renowned international acts like Fit For An Autopsy. The label was created and run by Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh, who says of the signing, “They might not be the most extreme or heavy band on the label, but they have a lust for life and creativity and I am too glad to be able to help nurture their endeavours moving forward.”

‘Rage’ EP tracklisting:

1. ‘Full Of Rage’

2. ‘Under My Skin’

3. ‘Flesh Feeder’

4. ‘Gasoline Anthem’

5. ‘Liar’s Tongue’

6. ‘Dancing On The Razor’s Edge’

Apate ‘Gasoline Anthem’ Australian tour dates:

MAY

Friday 14 – Brisbane, The Brightside (with Wraith, 23/19, Anticline and Skincrawler) / SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 – Canberra, The Basement (with Deathbeds, Wraith and Bury Me)

Sunday 23 – Sydney, The Burdekin Hotel (with Above Below, Starve and Keepsake)