Listen to The Weeknd’s deluxe edition of new album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has shared a deluxe edition of his new album ‘After Hours’.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released his fourth studio album, last Friday (March 20).

At the time he paid tribute to a late fan who ran a Twitter fan page.

The new version, features five new tracks including four remixes by the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, The Blaze, and Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, who helped compose the soundtrack to Uncut Gems, which The Weeknd starred in.

It also includes a live version of ‘Scared To Live’ which is taken from his Saturday Night Live performance of the track earlier this month. You can listen to the deluxe LP through Spotify below.

The singer also shared a gory new video for ‘In Your Eyes’, which parodies classic horror movies.

In the clip, which you can watch below, a knife-wielding Weeknd stalks a young woman — played by the model Zaina Miuccia — through an alley, a crowded nightclub, and a boiler room.

As well as the previously-released singles ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘, the record included cuts such as opener ‘Alone Again’, ‘Escape From LA’, ‘Faith’ and closer ‘I Bleed It Out’.

In a four star review, NME described his new album as his “most all-encompassing record to date” and “an existential quandary”.

Earlier this month, he added a fourth date at London’s O2 Arena to his massive UK and European tour in support of the album.

You can see The Weeknd’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

October

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 – Arena, Manchester

23 – The O2, London