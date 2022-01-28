Listen to The Wiggles’ take on Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba’s ‘Apple Crumble’

Hot on the heels of their Hottest 100 win, The Wiggles have shared a new cover, this time taking on ‘Apple Crumble’ by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba.

The new rendition was shared today (January 28), as part of the outfit’s forthcoming ‘ReWiggled’ covers album. It stays relatively true to the original, but with a more child-oriented flair, and playful instrumentals. Check it out below:

“So [The Wiggles] just released a version of Apple Crumble…. wish we could tell our 5 year old selves,” the Leimbach brothers (Oli and Louis of Lime Cordiale) shared on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a text exchange with Anthony Field – AKA the Blue Wiggle.

It’s the latest taste of The Wiggles’ forthcoming covers album, which is due out on March 11 via ABC Music. It’ll comprise two discs – the first featuring covers of The Wiggles’ tracks by various Australian bands, and the second, The Wiggles’ covers of iconic songs.

‘Apple Crumble’ marks the sixth track off the record so far, with other singles including The Chats‘ version of ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers And Do The Twist?)’, Spacey Jane‘s rendition of ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favourite Dinosaur)’, and The Wiggles’ takes on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Pub Feed’ and ‘Elephant’, having already been released.

The Wiggles recently took out the #1 spot in triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100 for their cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’. Responding to the win, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker said: “If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind.”

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba joined forces for their collaborative ‘Cordi Elba’ EP, which arrived earlier this month. Two singles off the mini-album made it into the Hottest 100; ‘Apple Crumble’, which came in at #14, and ‘What’s Not To Like’ which landed at #41.