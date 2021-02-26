Listen to These New South Whales’ new single ‘Remote Control’

These New South Whales have shared a new song titled ‘Remote Control’, written alongside previous single ‘Broken System’ in between Melbourne’s two lockdowns last year.

“The lyrics are subconscious musings on lockdown and isolation, and the collective sense of fear and confusion,” the band’s Jamie Timony explained in a statement.

“I found it quite perplexing that people who were ordinarily quite distrusting and critical of the government were so quick to fall in line, and vice versa.”

Listen to ‘Remote Control’ below:

‘Remote Control’ follows ‘Broken System’, which arrived back in October of last year. Both singles will presumably appear on the band’s forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘I Just Do What God Tells Me To Do’. That’s set to arrive sometime this year.

The new single also follows a busy and creatively diverse year for the punk outfit, that saw them try their hands at a slew of different endeavours. 2020 saw the band launch their series TNSW Tonight!, following their self-titled Comedy Central mockumentary.

Meanwhile, the band’s podcast series What a Great Punk saw appearances from the likes of Kath & Kim actor Glenn Robbins, music personality Linda Marigliano, and artists including Amyl and the Sniffers‘ Amy Taylor, Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq, Stella Donnelly and more.