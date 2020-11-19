Listen to this insane opera cover of Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’

Australian opera singer, Mark Vincent, has shared his take on ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I.

Vincent, a prolific opera artist and former winner of Australia’s Got Talent, released the rendition last night (November 19).

Vincent’s tenor soars on the cover version, reaching dramatic heights as the song propels towards its chorus. Listen to it several times below:

In a press statement, the opera singer revealed himself as an unlikely fan of the Tones and I original.

“I’m such a big fan of Tones And I and ‘Dance Monkey’ – along with the rest of the world! – and I thought covering ‘Dance Monkey’ would be a great way for me to bring some joy, light and happiness to what’s been a very challenging year for everyone,” he said.

Vincent added that covering the viral hit gave him insight into his own artistic process.

“I was so excited to record my version of ‘Dance Monkey’ as it brings something brand new into the world of classical crossover music”.

“I’ve learnt that I have no limitations, and I’m really excited about what else I can do – I’ve learnt a lot about myself whilst recording this song.”

Music app Shazam recently named ‘Dance Monkey’ as the song that users most frequently identify with the app. In all, Tones And I’s breakout hit has been Shazamed more than 36.6 million times.

Tones And I shared her most recent single, ‘Fly Away’, on November 13. It followed on from her previous tracks, ‘Bad Child’, ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ and ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’, all of which hit streaming services earlier this year.